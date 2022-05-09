10 Unknown Things You Could Do on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Tricks: With two billion users globally, WhatsApp is one of the most popular programmes. Despite its widespread use, it has managed to remain basic and preserve many of its initial features from a decade ago. It is a messaging platform that allows you to communicate with people. You can share photos, videos, GIFs, contacts, and locations, among other things. It has grown over time to include features like video calls and even payments.

The platform was critical during the COVID pandemic, not just in keeping us connected with one another but also in simplifying work when the virus drove workplaces to close. You could believe you've used up all of its features by now. However, you may not be aware that the platform includes several hidden features that might make your experience more pleasant. Let's take a look at a few of them individually:

Text Formats

You can bold, italicise, or strikethrough the monotonous WhatsApp texts to add some zest, just like in Microsoft Word. It's easy to use this feature. Insert an asterisk (*) before and after the text to bold it, and an underscore (_) to italicise it. Insert twiddle () for strikethrough.

Star Texts

There are texts you may want to save for later use, as well as chats that can include a long message, an image, a contact, or a link. You can star them to save them for later. To do so, long touch the message and then hit the top-right star. Go to the Menu bar on Android or Settings on iPhone to return to your Starred Messages.

Discover Who Your WhatsApp BFF Is

Do you want to know who you talk to on WhatsApp the most? Simply go to WhatsApp Settings, Storage & Data, then Data Management. A list of the contacts with whom you've interacted the most will show. You can also tap on individual contacts to get more information.

Make Texts Vanish

You may occasionally wish particular messages to vanish without having to manually delete them. By touching on the contact, you may do so. After that, touch on the name then hit Disappearing Messages and choose the time when the texts should be automatically removed.

Notifications Customized

Isn't it more convenient to know who texted you before picking up the phone? You may accomplish this by customising alerts for specific chats. If you're using an Android device, open the individual chat, then select Custom notifications from the menu bar. Open the conversation, click on the name, and then select Custom Tone.

Mute a Conversation

You might want to silence a noisy group or a friend while driving to a meeting or an important function. You can do so with WhatsApp. Android users only need to long-press the chat and then select the crossed-out speaker option. Users using iPhones can do so by swiping left on the conversation and then selecting Mute.

Hide a Chat

While you can't hide a chat, you can archive it so that you don't get notifications or see it in your regular discussions. If you're using an Android device, long-press the chat and select Archive from the three-dot menu bar. Users using iPhones must swipe left and tap the archive icon.

Disable Auto Save of Images, Videos

All of the photos and videos you take are automatically preserved on your phone, taking up valuable storage space. To disable this feature, go to Settings on your Android phone, then to Chats, then to Media visibility. iPhone users can disable "Save to camera roll" by going to Settings, then Chats.

Disable "Blue Tick"

A blue double tick indicates that you have read a message. Although it is a great tool, it might put pressure on you to respond as soon as possible. To turn it off, go to Settings, Accounts, Privacy, then turn off the Read Receipts option.

Check To See If Someone Has Blocked You

The fact that you can't view someone's profile photo, status, or last seen is the first sign that they've blocked you. Send an SMS to confirm. You've been blocked if a single tick persists indefinitely.

Use On Desktop

Many programmes are not available on the desktop in general. With WhatsApp, however, this is not the case. You may use WhatsApp Web to utilise it on a PC and have a more pleasant experience.