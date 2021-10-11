10 Best Budget Android Phones With Best Features and Battery Backup

1.The Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 brings with itself a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution.

Battery 5000mAh

It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and up to 1100 nits of peak brightness.

The phone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection against accidental scratches and drops.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 octa-core SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with Adreno 612 GPU.

The phone runs on Android 11 with the company’s proprietary MIUI 12 on top.

Costs about 12000-15000

2.The Realme Narzo 30

The Realme Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G76 GPU. This is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options to choose from. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

The phone offers the basic set of sensors and connectivity features such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Type-C port for charging.

The Narzo 30 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging out-of-the-box. It can fully recharge the battery of Narzo 30 in 65 minutes.

The Realme Narzo 30 has a plastic build with a gradient finish on the back. It measures 9.4 millimetres in thickness and weighs 192 grams. It is being offered in Silver and Blue colours to choose from.

The Narzo 30 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera upfront and the screen has minimal bezels on three sides.

Costs about 12000-13000 rs

3.The Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G launched in India in April and it comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant and for Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone houses a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

There’s a punch hole cutout for the selfie camera. Alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, you have an octa-core CPU and the Mali G57 GPU. This is paired with 4/8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with option to expand it via microSD card.

The phone runs Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. As for the optics, the Realme 8 5G features a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens.

The phone also has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is available in two colours - Supersonic Blue and Black.

4.The Poco X3

The Poco X3 is a mid-range phone that is the latest entrant in the Poco X series. The device boasts of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC which is the updated version of the Snapdragon 730G that powered its predecessor, the Poco X2.

On top of that, you also get a gigantic 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 14,499 now and this is truly one of the best value for money smartphones on the market under 15K.There’s even a 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant available for Rs 17,499.

As for the display, you get a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate that can be toggled down to 60Hz to save battery, if you need it.

The panel also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, making the phone extremely responsive and good for gaming. Moreover you also get stereo speakers on the Poco X3 and the phone is also rated IP53 water and dust resistant.

The phone also comes with a quad camera setup with a 64MP main lens. You also have a 20MP selfie shooter. It’s a phone with an extremely impressive feature-set, a powerful SoC, and a massive battery under 15K.

5.Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a water drop notch cutout for the selfie camera and the phone has minimal bezels on three sides. The Galaxy M32 has a plastic build that measures 9 millimetres in thickness and weighs 196 grams.

It is being offered in two colours: Black and Light Blue to choose from. The Galaxy M32 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G52 GPU. This is paired with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. Battery 6000mAh

There is an option to expand the storage further by adding a microSD card. It runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.1. There is a quad-camera array on the back that consists of a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP selfie camera on the front as well.

Costs about 12000-13000

6.The Poco M3 Pro

The Poco M3 Pro offers quite a few things to like, with its highlights being a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz DynamicSwitch DotDisplay and a fast Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood. For cameras, we have a triple-lens set-up at the back, that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture. There's also a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras onboard support a host of features, including Night mode and AI camera 5.0. Apart from this, the Poco M3 Pro comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. Lights on the Poco M3 Pro 5G are kept on by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Costs about 15000-16000

7.Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Motorola launched the Moto G40 Fusion alongside the Moto G60 Fusion in April. These are the two latest entrants in Moto’s G family of smartphones.

The Moto G40 Fusion is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

The phone is available in two colours - Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne to choose from. As for the specs, the Moto G40 Fusion comes packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

It has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display and weighs around 220gms. It features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. It misses out on a macro lens.

On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera housed within a punch hole cutout. The phone comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging out of the box.

8. Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo announced the launch of its mid-range smartphone, the Oppo A53s 5G, in April. The smartphone is available in two storage variants. There’s a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 14,990 and a 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 16,990.

The phone is available in Crystal Blue and Ink Black colour options.

The phone features a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop cutout.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device packs a sizable 5,000mAh battery as well. As for the optics, the Oppo A53s 5G has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The phone comes with ColorOS 11 out of the box.

9.Motorola Moto G30

The newly-launched Motorola Moto G30 is the company’s latest entrant to its G series in India, alongside the Motorola Moto G10 Power. The G30 is the more expensive of the two devices but comes with a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs 10,999.

The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone houses a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone ships with Android 11 out of the box and comes with Motorola’s ThinkShield technology, an end-to-end security layer for the smartphone.

The phone is also equipped with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The selfie camera is 13MP and is housed in a dewdrop notch. The Moto G30 doesn’t exactly impress in any one particular area but does a bit of everything considerably well for the price. The phone has decent cameras, bloatware-free software, high refresh rate display, and good battery of 6000mAh.

Collated by Yagna. The author, a student of Suchitra Academy Hyderabad, is an intern with Sakshi Post.