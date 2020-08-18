Legendary cricketer Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket and his decision left fans and colleagues shocked. In a very little time, social media was flooded with messages from fans, cricket fraternity, B-town stars, and other celebs paying tribute to the captain cool and wishing him 'Best of luck' for the second innings of his life.

Zomato, Amul, Google, etc., stood in line to convey wishes to Dhoni. Popular food delivery app Zomato gave 100% off on food orders place in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The 100% discount was available from 7 pm on August 16 to midnight up to Rs 183, which is Dhoni's top score in ODI cricket, against Sri Lanka in the year 2005. Zomato shared the tweet with the caption, "A gift for the city that gifted India a legend!"

People in Ranchi expressed their happiness through Twitter but the Zomato's offer annoyed all India Dhoni fans. One of the fans tweeted, "He might be from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India?" Zomato replied with a funny meme. Here is the tweet.

He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India ? — Karan Banga (@karanbanga110) August 16, 2020

Parle G also sent a message to MS Dhoni with the caption "We like our Chai hot and our “Captain Cool”. You ended this game in style - like always; and we bid you farewell." Here is the tweet.

⁣KFC India posted a picture of an empty chicken wing bucket and wrote ‘The Greatest Finisher’. The tweet has the caption that reads, "Always came through when it was crunch time." Here is the tweet.