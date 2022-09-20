Ziva Dhoni Unseen Pictures

Former Indian Captain, MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni has become an internet sensation at a young age. She had a million followers on social media. She has done several advertisements with her father, and the father-daughter relationship is just magical.

Although Dhoni is not very active on social media, his wife Sakshi often shares images and videos of Ziva. Ziva appears in the majority of the Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League games. Several times, she has been seen on camera applauding the team and support for her father during games.

Ziva is studying at Welfare Girls School, Dehradun Jawahar Vidya, Ranchi

Ziva has 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Ziva is a huge supporter of CSK. During the IPL, she was spotted in the stands.

Ziva Singh Dhoni is already enjoying the limelight.

Two months after Ziva's birth, Dhoni saw her daughter.

PC@Ziva_Singh_Dhoni