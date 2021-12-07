Yuvraj Singh Second Innings a TV Reality Show on Cricket?

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is back on social media a month after hinting about his comeback to cricket. The cricketer has posted another video on Twitter fuelling more talk on his second innings.

In that video, Yuvraj Singh is seen playing with a tennis ball. Yuvraj Singh's medals and trophies too are on display. The video leaves fans curious. It ends on a mysterious note showing a person's hand spotted knocking on Yuvraj's door.

Yuvraj Singh tweeted saying, "It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned "

It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xR0Zch1HtU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 7, 2021

After Yuvraj Singh posted the video, the news went viral on social media in no time. Fans started decoding the hints that Yuvraj Singh left in the video.

Based on sources, Yuvraj Singh's second innings is related to a TV show about cricket. Earlier, there were TV shows related to cricketers, but for the first time, one of India's greatest players is going to host a show. And perhaps it would be a reality show on cricket, who knows?

The show is about cricket, where Yuvraj Singh will host the show and the famous players will be his guests. Based on sources, they will discuss their experiences, achievements, and share their funny moments on the ground and in the dressing room.

If the road safety world series 2021 is started, fans can see Yuvraj Singh's game also.

Excited? Let's wait....