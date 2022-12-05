Yuvraj Singh To Coach This Team In SA20 League?

There is a lot of excitement about the maiden season of the South Africa T20 League (SA20), which will be held entirely in South Africa. Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the six teams in the SA20 league. These six franchises are owned by the IPL franchises.

There is a strong possibility that renowned Indian left-handed batter Yuvraj Singh would become the coach of one of the SA20 teams, which is a double treat for fans.

Yuvraj Singh attended a Viacom18 Sports function in Mumbai to celebrate the league's inauguration. Yuvraj hinted at a possible coaching job in the SA20 when asked if he would return to the city with the new Durban Super Giants club. "Perhaps if they ( Durban Super Giants) need someone or a coach for death hitting, I'm always available," said Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Sing went on to say that such leagues should be organised because they provide more opportunities for local talent.

