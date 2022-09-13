Youngest World's No.1 Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 Winning Moments Against Casper Ruud in Men's Single Final

US Open 2022:Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam championship at the US Open on Sunday and became the world's youngest man to do it. In the final, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), and 6-3.

He has surpassed Daniil Medvedev to become the world number one in the ATP Rankings. Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam men's champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005 at the French Open.

It was a tough campaign for Alcaraz, who broke the record for the longest time spent on the court at a single Grand Slam event, surpassing Kevin Anderson's mark of 23 hours and 21 minutes to finish runner-up at Wimbledon in 2018.

Carlos Alcaraz career best records

Alcaraz is the 30th person to win the US Open

At the end of 2020, Alcaraz was ranked 141st (ATP Rankings). He was ranked 32nd in 2021 before rising to the top this year

Alcaraz has already won five tournaments this season including ATP Masters 1000 wins in Miami and Madrid

PC@Carlitosalcarazz Official Instagram Handle

Alcaraz has six titles in total, five of which he has won on clay courts