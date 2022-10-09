You Taught Me to Cherish Every Single Moment in Life

South African cricketer David Miller posted heartbreaking news on social media, leaving all of his admirers startled (October 8). She posted a video of himself and a child pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote " RIP you little rockstar Love you always!"

Although many fans believe the youngster in Miller's video is his kid, this has yet to be confirmed. According to reports, the girl was a fan of Miller's and was battling cancer.

"Going to miss you so much skut! Thee the biggest heart I've known. You took fighting to a different level always incredibly positive and a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much. RIP," wrote Miller on Twitter

Miller is presently in India, playing a three-match series against South Africa. The Proteas men defeated India by 9 runs in Lucknow, and the action now shifts to Ranchi for the second ODI.