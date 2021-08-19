You Know How Much is MS Dhoni's IPL Salary Package?

The Indian Premier League is a cash-rich league tournament. Not only are Indian players, but cricketers from other countries are also interested in playing in the IPL. In IPL 2021, Chris Morris was the most expensive player. Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 16.25 crore. Though the price may vary during the auctions, there are some reserved players in the IPL teams who earn per contract.

One of those is a former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni.

IPL Salary Package:

MS Dhoni has been the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) stalwart since the league's start (IPL). According to his current deal, the cricketer, who has guided CSK to three IPL victories, earns a whopping INR 15 crore every season.

Through Brand Endorsements:

MS Dhoni is a major figure in brand promotion, and the cricketer is connected with companies such as Dream11, GoDaddy, Mastercard, Yippee Noodles, Gulf Engine Oil, and others, through which he makes INR 50 crore.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Most Foul Mouthed Individual, Says Who?

During his international career, MS Dhoni was assigned to the top A+ category under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contracts. Despite retiring last year, the report claims that the wicketkeeper-batsman still earns about INR 74.49 crore. This is largely due to a number of brand sponsorships and IPL pay.