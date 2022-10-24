You Freaking Beauty:Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Note On Virat Kohli's Big Win Against Pakistan

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan turned out to be an exciting cricket match settled on the last ball. Virat Kohli's unbroken 82-run innings have gone down in history as one of the most remarkable efforts by a batsman in the history of T20 cricket. While Indian players and fans digested Kohli's performance on the field, his wife Anushka Sharma turned to Instagram to send a touching tribute for the legendary batter.

"You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," wrote Anushka Sharma

"She told me that people are very thrilled, that everyone is contacting her to congratulate her on India's victory," Kohli said in a post-match interview with Star Sports.

