WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, Karthi and John Abraham Give Shudh Sports Entertainment on Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, launches its new BLOCKBUSTER campaign, ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ featuring WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre along with South Superstar Karthi and Bollywood Superstar John Abraham.

Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network has rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property. The new campaign not only promises 100% shudh sports entertainment but also aims to thrill viewers with WWE’s extraordinary blockbuster entertainment.

Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring two mega stars from the Indian film industry - John Abraham and Karthi alongside WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“It gives us immense pleasure to call ourselves the home for WWE, India’s most loved sports entertainment property. We at Sony Sports Network, aim to continue strengthening our fanbase in India by creating a deeper engagement with the youth. Our campaign sets out to build relevance with our target demographics and providing them with a holistic WWE experience.”

Drew McIntyre, WWE Superstar:

“The passion of our fans in India is just extraordinary and this country has surpassed all my wildest expectations. Working with Karthi and John Abraham and the talented team at Sony Sports Network has been awesome. These actors are amongst the humblest human beings I have ever come across. Perhaps this is phase one of Drew McIntyre’s movie career in India…”

John Abraham, Bollywood Superstar:

“I have been a huge WWE fan since childhood and working with Drew McIntyre on the WWE campaign has been nothing short of an exceptional experience. The level of athleticism and fitness that these WWE Superstars have is really amazing and its therefore no surprise that together they make WWE such a fantastic product to watch.”

Karthi, South Superstar:

“I am excited to be associated with an iconic franchise like WWE. Nostalgic memories of watching this action packed sport makes this association significantly special for me. Shooting for this campaign with Drew was a lot of fun, especially teaching him the dialogues in Tamil and discussing our favourite WWE superstars and love for food and cricket”

Fans can watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Raw on Tuesdays, WWE NXT on Wednesdays and WWE SmackDown on Saturdays on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

Also Read: Ananya Pandey, Sania Mirza and Other Bollywood Celebrities Spotted At FIFA World Cup Match