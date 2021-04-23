WWE Star John Cena's Obsession With Bollywood Celebrities

John Cena is one of the biggest stars in the WWE. The American professional wrestler, actor, and television presenter turned 44 today (April 23).

The American wrestler is well-known for his spectacular rivalries with opponents such as Aj Styles, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. John Cena is a five-time United States Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, and a 16-time world champion.

On Johna Cena's birthday, we digged out some pictures from his Instagram. John Cena is enjoying 15 million followers on Instagram. It is tough to decipher his intention from his posts. If we look into his Instagram account, we can find some pictures of Indian Bollywood celebrities: Let's take a look at who they are.

Shah Rukh khan:

John Cena shared Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with a quote on them. He has posted Shah Rukh Khan Pictures several times on his account.

Ranveer Singh:

When the hit film Gully Boy was released, John Cena posted a pic of Ranveer Singh with the Catch Phrase "Apna Time Ayega".

Aamir Khan:

He posted a picture of Aamir Khan from Aamir’s movie Secret Superstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput:

John Cena also shared Sushant Rajput pictures. In one of his posts Sushant was seen standing on the road with Army personnel