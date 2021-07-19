WWE Money in the Bank Results: John Cena Back!

Money in the bank started and the matches were held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. A few matches took place between a few of the best players but nothing compared to what happened in the end. It was the return of one and only John Cena. As soon as the match between Roman Reigns and Edge ended, John made his entry to his legendary tune.

He was there to announce his entry and show the world that he is ready to go all out for the SummerSlam title. The Money in the Bank match was an exciting one and something that the fans will remember. Roman Reigns was owning the stage and giving his speech. “Now the whole world can acknowledge me”, he said, when John Cena made his entry.

That was the ending to the show. Cena finished it with his “You can't see me” gesture. Fans were happy to see the wrestler. There was jumping and screaming in the arena. Everyone going berserk while Reigns just stood there baffled.

Fans shared their excitement on Twitter. “That is how you make an entry. John Cena is back! Move away from everyone.. #YouCantSeeHim #JohnCena,” wrote a fan on the social media platform.

“Moment of the day Moment of the year Moment of the decade Moment of the century! G.O.A.T. is back and Roman is gone now,” wrote another user.

Moment of the day Moment of the year Moment of the decade Moment of the century!

G.O.A.T. is back and Roman is gone now#MoneyInTheBank#MITB2021 #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Ca0bq1nqBI — Rishit Mittal (@rishit_mittal) July 19, 2021

Check out the tweets here: