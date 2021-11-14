WWE John Cena Shares Indian Cricketer's Picture On His Instagram, Check Post

WWE superstar John Cena shared an image on his Instagram featuring former India captain MS Dhoni. Cena uploaded a photo of the wicketkeeper-batter from the T20I World Cup with no caption.

The snapshot shows Dhoni shaking hands with no one, and it didn't take long for people to associate it with the WWE superstar's iconic catchphrase: "You Can't See Me."

Cena has previously shared photographs of Indian celebs on Instagram. While Cena continues to share messages about prominent Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, he also has Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his list.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August of last year, but he served as a mentor for the Indian squad in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India had a disappointing season, failing to go past the Super 12 stage. While India dominated Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in their last three games, they were thrashed by archrivals Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two.