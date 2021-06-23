WTC Finals: Indian Fans Ejected for Abusing New Zealand Players

Two Indian fans were expelled from the World Test Championship final after insulting New Zealand players during their match against India in Southampton.

On the fifth day, a boisterous crowd, mostly made up of Indian fans, added to the excitement by chanting in support of the Indian team.

However, after stumps, a representative of the International Cricket Council, the sport's worldwide governing body, said, "We received complaints of abuse directed towards the New Zealand players."

"They were identified and expelled from the ground by our security staff. Any form of aggressive behavior will not be tolerated in cricket. "

"It's the first I've heard about it," New Zealand's Tim Southee said in a post-game news conference when questioned about the incident. "On the field, the game is always played with a nice attitude."

After removing openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma late on Tuesday, Southee finished with stump figures of 2-17 in nine overs. India will resume their second innings at 64-2, a 32-run lead.

Kohli was eight not out, and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 12 runs.