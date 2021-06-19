WTC Final: Will Indian Team Make Any Changes In Squad Due to Bad Weather?

The first day of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was rained off before the toss, prompting suspicion that India's playing XI, which was revealed on Thursday, would be changed.

Indian fielding coach Sridhar said the team XI announced on Thursday can perform regardless of the conditions. Thus, India will continue with them because they can compete on any track and in any weather.

"I believe that all eleven players are capable of playing and performing on any surface and in any weather condition."If necessary, a decision will be made," Sridhar said during a virtual press conference.

The fielding coach explained the reserve day for the WTC final: "ICC's experience of organizing matches is based on trial and error, and they know what they're doing. And we're all familiar with the English weather. They have acted prudently and wisely, in my opinion. We're looking at four hours of play on the reserve day, assuming play starts on time. "

Despite the first day's dampener, Sridhar believes the Indian players will remain motivated.