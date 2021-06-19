WTC Final: When Dinesh Karthik Turned Weatherman For Southampton

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which was rained out on the first day in Southampton, promises to be a light event on the second day.

The weather at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton appears to be sunny, which was confirmed by India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties.

Karthik gave fans the tweet of the day when he tweeted a bright and sunny photo of the Ageas Bowl, indicating that there would be no rain on Saturday.

Despite the possibility of passing showers later in the day, the WTC final is slated to begin at the Ageas Bowl. "Waking up to the sun," Karthik captioned a photo of the Ageas Bowl partially obscured by shadows, despite the presence of gloomy clouds in the backdrop.