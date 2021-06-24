WTC Final: Team India ICC Records Under Kohli and MS Dhoni

Across all formats, Team India is one of the greatest teams in the world. At the very least, the statistics support this. They've reached the finals of ICC competitions a total of ten times, tying Australia for the most summit clash appearances. It all started with Kapil Dev's team's World Cup victory in 1983. India has proven their mettle on the grandest platform time and again.

June 23, 2013, was the last time the Indian team won an ICC title. The MS Dhoni-led team defeated England in a rain-affected 20-over match. Since then, India has been knocked out of four ICC competitions in the semi-finals and finished second in two others, including the inaugural World Test Championship.

Dhoni guided India to the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2015 World Cup, and 2016 T20 World Cup, while Kohli oversaw the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup, and WTC. And for the majority of these events, India was the main attraction. India cruised through the 2014 season, going unbeaten all the way to the championship.

Kohli won the ICC title as a player, but he did not win the ICC title as a captain.

Here are the results of the ICC events in which India won and lost.

1983- World Cup Final: Under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, India won the title against West Indies

2000- ICC KnockOuts Final: India was defeated by New Zealand.

2002-Champions Trophy: Due to rain, the match was called off, and India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners.

2003 World Cup Final: India reached the final for the first time in 20 years, led by Sourav Ganguly, but lost the match.

2007 World T20 Final: In the maiden World Cup T20 final, the young Indian team led by MS Dhoni won the title.

2013 Champions Trophy final: This was the last trophy that India won, the ICC title, under MS Dhoni's leadership.

2014 T20 World Cup: India lost a match against Sri Lanka

2017 Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan defeated India in the final, that defeat breaks the hearts of Indian fans.

2021 World Test Championship Final: In the inaugural WTC Final match, India lost by eight wickets against New Zealand.