WTC Final: Sehwag Reacts to Third Umpire Appeal Despite No DRS Call by New Zealand

In the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, former India opener Virender Sehwag responded after the on-field umpires referred a catch appeal against Virat Kohli to the third umpire, despite the New Zealand players declining to seek a review.

"It's funny to umpire with Virat. There was no decision made by the umpire, hence it became a review," Sehwag tweeted.

This incident occurred during the second session of Day 2 when Trent Boult strayed down the leg side to Virat Kohli off the final delivery of the 41st over. The ball fell into the wicketkeeper, BJ Watling's gloves after the Indian skipper missed the attempted flip stroke.

The New Zealand players screamed their displeasure. Without making a ruling, umpire Richard Illingworth walked straight across to the square-leg umpire. Boult tried to persuade captain Kane Williamson to take the DRS, but with New Zealand having already lost a review, Williamson was too hesitant to make a decision, and the 15-second DRS timer ran off.

However, the umpires opted for a review. There was no bat involved, according to the replay. Kohli was seen speaking with the umpires, confused over why the appeal was referred to the third umpire.

While on-field umpires have every right to refer a catch appeal to the TV umpire if they have any doubts about the catch, if the ball lands safely in Watling's gloves, it adds to the confusion.

Later, former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull later verified on-air that the umpires did indeed want to see if Watling had gathered the ball cleanly.