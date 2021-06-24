WTC Final: New Zealand Beats India To Become First Ever World Test Champions

New Zealand won the maiden World Test Championship by an eight-wicket margin over India on the sixth and final day of the premier final at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Black Caps won their first major ICC title after finishing runners-up in the 2019 ODI World Cup after losing the final to hosts England on a boundary count. They also lost to Australia in the 2015 World Cup final.

With their undefeated 96-run partnership, skipper Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) guided New Zealand through the finish line without much difficulty, eclipsing the 139-run goal.

Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19), were both dismissed by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, but the Indians did not win the match after the fielders lost two catches.

India resumed the day at 64 for two, but none of their batsmen were able to put together strong innings, and they were all dismissed for 170 runs. With his 41-run innings, Rishabh Pant was the team's leading scorer.