WTC Final Memes: Indian Fans React to New Zealand Winning World Test Championship

The inaugural World Test Championship was won by New Zealand who defeated India by eight wickets on the sixth/reserve day of the final match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

With an unbreakable 96-run partnership, New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) chased the 139 target and made the country win.

Meanwhile, many fans on social media were congratulating the Black Caps at the time, criticizing Indian skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and Jasprit Bumrah, the world's best bowler but unable to take any wickets in the prestigious tournament.

Here are some reactions:

This man badly deserve for ICC trophy 🏆 and in the end

He got it#CongratulationNZ

Congratulations to my favourite overseas player pic.twitter.com/Rf49Y4QDWh — @Dream Boy (@DreamBo97813715) June 23, 2021

Congratulations NZ @BLACKCAPS for winning your first ever ICC Trophy...#BCCI must remove this Choker if they really wants to win any ICC Trophy after what #MSDhoni did over the past decades...#INDvNZ #BCCI#KaneWilliamson #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/ynnj3xc44J — Arpanock (@Arpana121) June 23, 2021