WTC Final Memes: Indian Fans React to New Zealand Winning World Test Championship

Jun 24, 2021, 11:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

The inaugural World Test Championship was won by New Zealand who defeated India by eight wickets on the sixth/reserve day of the final match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

With an unbreakable 96-run partnership, New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) chased the 139 target and made the country win.

Meanwhile, many fans on social media were congratulating the Black Caps at the time, criticizing Indian skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and Jasprit Bumrah, the world's best bowler but unable to take any wickets in the prestigious tournament.

Here are some reactions:

