WTC Final Memes: Indian Fans React to New Zealand Winning World Test Championship
The inaugural World Test Championship was won by New Zealand who defeated India by eight wickets on the sixth/reserve day of the final match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
With an unbreakable 96-run partnership, New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) chased the 139 target and made the country win.
Also Read: WTC Final: New Zealand Beats India To Become First Ever World Test Champions
Meanwhile, many fans on social media were congratulating the Black Caps at the time, criticizing Indian skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and Jasprit Bumrah, the world's best bowler but unable to take any wickets in the prestigious tournament.
Here are some reactions:
Well done kane
#WTC2021Final #CongratulationNZ #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/66moq1f6aZ
— celebrity (@Shah_151) June 23, 2021
This man badly deserve for ICC trophy 🏆 and in the end
He got it#CongratulationNZ
Congratulations to my favourite overseas player pic.twitter.com/Rf49Y4QDWh
— @Dream Boy (@DreamBo97813715) June 23, 2021
Congrats to New Zealand.
Well played😊#CongratulationNZ #worldtestchampionshipfinal pic.twitter.com/WmiboGtgZD
— Rushi Sunil Neeta Bharate (@rushi_bharate) June 24, 2021
Truly a Gentleman's Game ❤️
Well played #Teamindia🇮🇳 #CongratulationNZ pic.twitter.com/VGJSCJdJH3
— Rushabh Pandya🇮🇳 (@nirbhay___) June 23, 2021
This pic 🤣😂 telling about performance in wtc final. #bumrah #CongratulationNZ #Kohli #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/SYT27froZp
— Vikas Yadav (@VikasYa04033831) June 23, 2021
4th ICC Trophy loss for Ravi Shastri as The Coach.#CongratulationNZ
#ICCTrophy #Rahane #worldcup #WTC2021Final #INDvNZ #RossTaylor
#Finals #Newzeland #captaincy #blackcaps #kohli #WTCFinal21
Retweet LIKE
ROHIT SHARMA. KOHLI pic.twitter.com/QdGd1ZrKVx
— Thakur Akhilesh Singh 🇮🇳 (@Offici_Akhilesh) June 24, 2021
Congratulations NZ @BLACKCAPS for winning your first ever ICC Trophy...#BCCI must remove this Choker if they really wants to win any ICC Trophy after what #MSDhoni did over the past decades...#INDvNZ #BCCI#KaneWilliamson #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/ynnj3xc44J
— Arpanock (@Arpana121) June 23, 2021
K ~ Knock
O ~ Out
H ~ Haarenge
L ~ Lifetime
I ~ I-Shappat
Fullform Of Choker Kohli. #IndvNz #WTC2021Final
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 23, 2021