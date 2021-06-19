WTC Final India Vs New Zealand: Will Rain Interrupt Match Today?

Rain halted the much-anticipated World Test Championship opening day. After a rainy first day, the weather prognosis for Day 2 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton seems a lot better. Yes, you read that correctly. Saturday looked a lot brighter with the partial sun after a full day of rain on Friday.

According to the current weather forecast and scenario, the morning session should be clear, indicating that the toss will most likely take place. The temperature would be in the 18-20 degree range, with high humidity in the 80s. Saturday is favorable for the first part of the day, implying that there is a 30% probability of rain in the afternoon session, followed by a little more in the evening.