WTC Final: India Vs New Zealand Match May Be Draw, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, a former India captain, believes the International Cricket Council (ICC) should devise a method to determine a winner if the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a tie. Gavaskar's comments came after Day 4 of the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was rained out without a ball being bowled.

Despite the fact that there was a reserve day in place, this was the second total washout in four days, making draw the most likely outcome.

Gavaskar said that a draw is the most likely outcome right now. "It appears like the World Test Championship final will be a tie, with the trophy being shared. This will be the first time in a final where the prize is shared," he remarked.

"In the event of a tie in the World Test Championship final, a formula must be used to determine the winner. "The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee should deliberate before making a decision," Gavaskar explained.

New Zealand will resume Day 5 at 101/2, 116 runs behind India.