WTC Final India Vs New Zealand Day 5 Highlights

The World Test Championship Final appears to be going for a nail-biter after both India and New Zealand put forth a valiant effort on the fifth day of the rain-soaked showpiece match in Southampton on Tuesday.

India's Mohammed Shami starred with a four-wicket haul, but it wasn't enough to prevent New Zealand from grabbing a critical 32-run lead after restarting at 101 for two.

India, who had scored 217 runs in their first innings, were 64 for two on the fifth day, with a 32-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, Rohit Sharma (30) misread a straighter one from Tim Southee, which caught him in front of the wicket. Southee had already dismissed Shubhman Gill at the time (8).

Cheteshwar Pujara (12) and Virat Kohli (8) were ever-reliable at stumps at the crease.

The sixth day will bring the prospect of a draw as well as a result, with three full sessions to play and a favorable prediction for the reserve day on Wednesday.

Ross Taylor (11), BJ Watling (1), Colin de Grandhomme (13), and Kyle Jamieson(21) were all dismissed by Shami.

Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin each took five wickets, with Ravindra Jadeja taking one.