WTC Final India Vs New Zealand Day 2 Match Highlights

The World Test Championship final match on day 2 was stopped due to bad light. After 64.4 overs, India was at 146/3.Virat Kohli (44 *) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 *) were at the crease.

Due to the initial appearance of unfavorable light, an early tea was consumed. After Trent Boult dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane took India past 100 runs.

On Day 2, India scored 69 runs at the cost of two wickets at lunch. Kyle Jamieson broke the opening partnership when he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 34 runs after he and opening partner Shubman Gill had made a good start. Then, in his first over, Neil Wagner struck out Shubman Gill.

On Day 2 of the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first.