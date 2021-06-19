WTC Final: India Saved By Weather, Says Michael Vaughan.
The much-anticipated World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton was halted by rain on Day 1. As the first day of play came to a close, social media was ablaze with memes and jokes about the title match. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those who laughed along with the jokes, taking a go at the Indian team.
Michael Vaughan tweeted that "I see India has been saved by the weather". Wasim Jaffer responded to Michael Vaughan's tweet with a meme. Soon after that, Indian fans trolled Michael Vaughan for his tweet.
I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021
Meanwhile rest of the teams watching the #WTCFinals #iykyk 😜 https://t.co/MchOGlM2Ja pic.twitter.com/JBbMJcr1fU
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 18, 2021
Here are other tweets:
I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021
I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021
I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021