WTC Final: India Saved By Weather, Says Michael Vaughan.

The much-anticipated World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton was halted by rain on Day 1. As the first day of play came to a close, social media was ablaze with memes and jokes about the title match. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those who laughed along with the jokes, taking a go at the Indian team.

Michael Vaughan tweeted that "I see India has been saved by the weather". Wasim Jaffer responded to Michael Vaughan's tweet with a meme. Soon after that, Indian fans trolled Michael Vaughan for his tweet.

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

