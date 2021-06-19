WTC Final Day 1 Halted Due to Rain; Check What Players Are Doing

The much-anticipated World Test Championship Final match was called off on day one due to rain. Other cricket teams, former players, and fans were looking forward to the day. The day finally arrived, but it rained. Many cricket fans were outraged by the ICC's choice of venue, given the climatic conditions in England.

Let's see what our players were doing during this break. The BCCI posted a video of Ravichandran Ashwin and the coaching staff playing darts.BCCI captioned as "When the rain stopped the play, TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton."

The first session was canceled due to rain, but there were hopes that the second innings would begin, but play was halted after an inspection.