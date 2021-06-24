WTC Final: Cricket Fans Compare Kohli to Dhoni After India's Loss

Jun 24, 2021, 12:22 IST
- Sakshi Post

In terms of ICC events, Team India appears to be cursed. The team breezed through qualifying for the playoffs or knockout rounds, and the final hurdle appears to be the most difficult for them to overcome. This issue has only surfaced during the tenure of Virat Kohli, who has a few titles as a player but none as a captain.

Kohli and his teammates had a chance to reverse that in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, but they failed miserably. The batting crumbled twice throughout the game, and the bowlers were not as good as the Kiwis. Kohli's leadership was once again questioned in the aftermath of the loss. The comparison between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli resurfaced by the fans.

Following the loss in the WTC final, a few people began comparing MS Dhoni's and Virat Kohli's captaincy records and trolled Virat Kohli for relinquishing his captaincy.

Here are few reactions

