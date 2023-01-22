Wrestlers Protest: WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar Suspended

The Union Sports Ministry suspended Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, on Saturday, after charges of sexual harassment against the sports body's senior executives and instructors. Tomar worked closely with WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and was in charge of the federation's day-to-day operations.

On January 18, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others held a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Brij Bhushan Sharan, 28, was accused of harassing female wrestlers, according to Phogat.

The ministry has stopped all active activities of the Wrestling Federation of India, and a Centre-appointed oversight committee would take over the sporting body's day-to-day operations. The wrestling ranking event, which was scheduled to take place in Singh's stronghold of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, has also been cancelled, according to the sports ministry.

#document

Official document of Vinod Tomar's suspension. 👇 Vinod Tomar is considered the right hand of Brijbushan Sharan Singh. As told earlier, he is dismissed from the post of Assistant Secretary, #WFI. @BajrangPunia @Phogat_Vinesh#WFIControversy #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/OpwFeH0YdL — suryanshi pandey (@UnfilteredSP) January 21, 2023

Also Read: Vizag Chess Prodigy Meenakshi To Receive Bal Puraskar Award 2023