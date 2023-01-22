Wrestlers Protest: WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar Suspended

Jan 22, 2023, 13:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Union Sports Ministry suspended Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, on Saturday, after charges of sexual harassment against the sports body's senior executives and instructors. Tomar worked closely with WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and was in charge of the federation's day-to-day operations.

On January 18, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others held a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Brij Bhushan Sharan, 28, was accused of harassing female wrestlers, according to Phogat.

The ministry has stopped all active activities of the Wrestling Federation of India, and a Centre-appointed oversight committee would take over the sporting body's day-to-day operations. The wrestling ranking event, which was scheduled to take place in Singh's stronghold of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, has also been cancelled, according to the sports ministry.

Also Read: Vizag Chess Prodigy Meenakshi To Receive Bal Puraskar Award 2023


Read More:

Tags: 
Wrestling Federation of India
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top