Wrestlers Call Off protest, Here’s What Happen in Last 3 Days

India's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat, mounted a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him and the federation's coaches of sexual harassment.

Wrestlers called off their three-day protest late Friday night after receiving assurances from the government that their issues would be addressed, the first step being the resignation of under-fire Brij Bhushan.

Let’s look at what happened in the last three days of wrestlers' protests.

Day 1: On January 18, Vinesh Phogat accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually abusing female wrestlers for many years. However, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh denied the allegations. Although Vinesh Phogat stressed that she had never been subjected to such exploitation, she said that one victim was present during the dharna that began at Jantar Mantar.

Sakshi Malik, Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar, and CWG medalist Sumit Malik were among the 30 wrestlers who gathered at the iconic protest location.

Day 2: Three-time CWG medalist Babita Phogat arrived with a message from the government and guaranteed the wrestlers that their requests would be granted after elite wrestlers demanded that the WFI be abolished. The wrestlers' late-night meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was fruitless because they refused to back down from their demand. On Thursday, after 10 p.m., the marathon meeting began. At 1:45 a.m., the wrestlers departed Thakur's residence. The government granted the WFI president 72 hours to reply to the claims (until Saturday evening).

Day 3: The Indian Olympic Association, chaired by PT Usha, appointed a seven-member committee, led by MC Mary Kom, to investigate complaints of sexual harassment. The panel was formed as the wrestlers' sit-in protest reached its third day, during which they also met with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for a second round of discussions in less than 24 hours.

Wrestlers decided to stop their protest late at night after a breakthrough was made following a long second round of discussions with Anurag Thakur.

Thakur stated that an oversight committee would be created to look into the claims. The committee, whose members will be announced on Saturday, will also oversee the federation's day-to-day operations. Thakur announced that the committee will present its report within one month.

Wrestlers Demands:

