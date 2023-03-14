WPL: RCB Can Still Qualify For Playoffs, Here's How

Women's Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore was defeated by Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (March 13). It was RCB's fifth consecutive defeat in the current Women's Premier League 2023. The Smriti Mandhana-led team is yet to taste victory, while the Meg Lanning-led Delhi won their fourth game.

Three games remained in the league round, and RCB has a chance to qualify for the playoffs. There are various permutations and combinations that must fall in their favour in order for them to advance in the tournament

Here are the chances for RCB to qualify for the playoffs:

RCB has to win all the remaining 3 games.

MI and DC have to win their matches against Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

Gujarat Giants has to beat UP Warriorz.

