WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 7 Fours in A Row

Harmanpreet Kaur lit up the WPL 2023 tournament opener with a match-winning 30-ball 65 vs Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's batting heroics in GG vs MI WPL 2023 match saw Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 207, helping her achieve a unique feat.

Harmanpreet is now the first player to score a fifty in Women Premier League's history.

During her inning, Harmanpreet hit seven boundaries in a row. Only difference is, Gayle hit 4 sixes & 3 fours in an over, while Harmanpreet hit 7 fours across two overs.

Talking about the GG vs MI WPL match, Mumbai crushed a depleted Gujarat by 143 runs to win the WPL tournament opener at DY Patil Stadium.