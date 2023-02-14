WPL Auction Rates, Total Expenditure On Players, Teams

Five franchises put on a fantastic performance during the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 auction, forming a very formidable squad for the tournament's debut year. The first-ever WPL auction was completed successfully.

Here is the complete list of teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Smriti Mandhana was purchased for a hefty INR 3.4 crore, making her the most expensive player in the WPL 2023. Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Heather Knight, Dan van Niekerk, and Richa Ghosh are on the RCB team.

RCB full squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Mumbai Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, sold out to the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.8 crore. Mumbai performed well as well, acquiring Natalie Sciver and Amelia Kerr from England, as well as Indian players Yastika Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar.

MI full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Delhi Capitals:

The Delhi Capitals signed Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, South Africa's best all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, and Indian U19 captain Shafali Verma.

DC full squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Gujarat Giants:

Gujarat Giants spend INR 3.2 crore to recruit Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner. They have added Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Caribbean standout Deandra Dottin, and Indian all-rounders Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana to their squad.

Gujarat Giants full squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz brought England's best spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tahlia McGrath. They also signed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and South African pace spearhead Shabnim Ismail, as well as Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UP Warriorz full squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Parshavi Chopra, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

