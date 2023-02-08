WPL Auction: Indians and Overseas Players With Highest Base Price

The inaugural Women's Premier League will take place in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26. The event will include 22 matches, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium serving as hosts.

For the inaugural season of the WPL, 1525 participants registered, but the final list was reduced to 409 players. 246 of the players are from India, 163 are from other countries, and 8 are from associate nations. There are 202 capped players, 199 uncapped players, and 8 from associate nations among the total 409 players. Only 90 of the 409 players will be selected, with 30 reserved for international players.

The highest base price is INR 50 Lakhs, with 24 players opting to be in the top tier. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and India's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Shefali Verma are among the few Indians who have earned a spot in the top bracket.

Here are the highest base price players:

Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Rebuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Meghna Singh

Overseas:

Sophie Devine, Ecclestone, Danelle Wyat, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Gardner, Ellyse Perry, MEG Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Jonassen, Brown, Dottin, Jafta, Phiri

