WPL 2023: Tennis Star Sania Mirza To Mentor RCB Team

MUMBAI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been selected as a mentor for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team as their mentor as part of the Women’s Premier League.

" The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team. While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure. Join us in welcoming the mentor of our women's team, a champion athlete and a trailblazer! Namaskara, Sania Mirza!, " RCB stated in a series of Tweets posted on Wednesday.

"It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor," Sania Mirza said. "Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch," Mirza said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Sania Mirza a winner of six Grand Slam and 43 WTA titles retired from the sport after the Australian Open announced that the ATP Dubai Open later this month would be her swansong tournament.

RCB has recently acquired 18 players, including big players like Smriti Mandhana, Australia's Ellyse Perry and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh, during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

