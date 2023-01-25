WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana To Play For RCB?

Following the Women's Premier League team auction, BCCI revealed the bidding owners on Wednesday. BCCI earns a total of Rs 4669 Cr from total bids. Out of 17 bidders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Adani Group, and Capri Global won the race and bagged the women's IPL team. The inaugural competition is likely to begin in March.

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB won the bid for Rs 901 crore. "Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold! Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team," wrote the RCB official Twitter handle.

After the team was confirmed, fans demanded the RCB franchise buy Smriti Mandhana.

The player's auction details have yet to be finalised, but it is likely to take place in February. Mithali Raj, India's most renowned female cricketer, who resigned from international cricket last year, is said to be making herself available for the competition after expressing an interest in returning to cricket for the competition.

