WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Likely To Earn Double Than Babar Azam

WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana made history by joining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.40 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. Mandhana, the first player up for grabs, was also the most expensive offer in the one-day tournament. Mumbai Indians are also interested in India's vice-captain. Finally, RCB made the winning bid and purchased her for a record price.

Mandhana is not only the most expensive choice in the WPL 2023, but she also earns more money than any other Pakistani cricketer in the Pakistan Super League. Top Pakistani cricketers such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and others get paid less in the PSL.

PSL has a draft system, and those in the platinum level earn $170,000. The top PSL players earn Rs 1.40 crore (approx). Mandhana will earn twice as much as Pakistani players in the PSL.

The WPL 2023 will take place from March 4 to March 26. The entire competition will be held in Mumbai.

#SmritiMandhana

Babar Azam Price in PSL - 2.30 CR

SMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 Cr



And they Compare PSL with IPL 😂🤣#WPLAuction #WPL2023 @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/EXBxSvfKs9 — Sunny Yadav (@SunnyYa67011052) February 13, 2023

Babar Azam and other Pakistani players while watching this Auction.#WPLAuction #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/RAlP4rSgeD — Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) February 13, 2023

Also Read: AP: Kurnool Anjali Sarvani Highest Paid Telugu Player AT WPL Auction