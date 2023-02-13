WPL 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana Emerges Costliest Player at Rs 3.4 Cr

Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest player with a bid of Rs 3.4 crore by RCB in the first set of inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai on Monday. Ashleigh Gardner becomes the second-most expensive player with a bid of Rs 3.2 crore by Gujarat Giants.

Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians at Rs 1.8 crore. RCB bagged Ellyse Perry for Rs 1.7 crore, Sophie Ecclestone was picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore and Sophie Devine was bought by RCB for her base price of Rs 50 lakhs while Haley Matthews remained unsold for her base price of Rs 40 lakh.

A total of 449 players are set to go under the hammers in the Women's Premier League auction. These players are divided into 21 sets.

.@mandhana_smriti Base Price: INR 50 Lakh Goes to @RCBTweets: INR 3.40 Crore How about that for the first-ever Player Bid in the history of the #WPLAuction! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/TYo51Auiz4 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

In the second set of auction, Deepthi Sharma was bagged by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore. Renuka Singh was sold to RCB for Rs 1.6 crore. Brit Natalie Sciver was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore. UP Warriorz bought Tahlia McGrath for Rs 1.4 crore.

