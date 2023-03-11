WPL 2023: 4th Defeat For RCB, Smriti Mandhana Says I'll Take The Blame As Well

Women's Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fourth straight defeat. In their fourth game, RCB put up poor batting and subsequently lost runs to lose by 10 wickets against UP Warriorz on March 10. Bangalore remained the tournament's lone winless team, while the rest of the field had won at least one game.

Smriti Mandhana, the disappointed RCB captain, said after the match that "I believe that has happened in the previous four games. We get off to a good start, but then we lose a bunch of wickets. I will take the blame as well. As a top-order hitter, we have to put runs on the board for the bowlers to defend," Mandhana said after the game. We are attempting to get a balanced team that can win us a game. I've attempted to talk to practically all of the players and encourage them, and I'll have to keep doing so. Last week was difficult. There's a lot to think about and a lot to do."

"I should admit that last week was quite difficult. A number of folks have contacted me. We have encountered similar situations as international cricketers. My family is all around me "She ended.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet the Delhi Capitals, who are presently second in the points rankings.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Vishakapatnam Match Tickets Released