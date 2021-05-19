Would You Like To Be Dad Of My Future Kids: Pakistan Actress To James Neesham

James Neesham, New Zealand's specialist all-rounder, is a well-known cricketer. Many of his fans on social media know how he reacts to situations. Neesham is one of the few active cricketers who doesn't shy away from expressing candid and sometimes humorous views.

Recently, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari interacted with Neesham via a flirtatious Twitter post. The actress asked whether New Zealand's all-rounder would be interested in being the father of her children in the future.

At first, Jimmy posted a tweet stating, "I feel like I have a much-lessened feat of eternal damnation in hell thanks to traveling through LA Airport a few times.”

To his post Sehar Shinwari first commented as "jimmy I love you" taking further she again commented as "Jimmy would you like to be daddy of my future kids"

Neesham responded by saying “I really feel like the emojis were unnecessary."

James Neesham recently played for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the first half of the IPL 2021 season.