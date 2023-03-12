World's Largest Stadiums: Top 10

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a rebuilt stadium originally known as the Sardar Patel Stadium. It opened in 2020 and has a capacity of 132,000 spectators, making it the largest cricket arena in history. In addition to its massive capacity, the Narendra Modi Stadium has four changing rooms, two gyms, and a warm-up space. The new drainage system allows the pitch to be match-ready in 30 minutes, and it also boasts LED lights instead of floodlights for day-night matches. The stadium's grounds include a 55-room clubhouse, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a gymnasium, steam and sauna rooms, and a squash court, making it a cutting-edge facility.

Here are the top 10 largest stadiums:

1- Narendra Modi Stadium (India), capacity: 132,000 people

2. Rungrado Primero de Mayo Stadium (North Korea), capacity: 114,000 people

3. Melbourne Cricket Ground (Australia), capacity: 100,024 people

4. Camp Nou (Spain), capacity: 99,354 people

5. Estadio Soccer City (South Africa), capacity: 94,736 people

6. Rose Bowl (USA), capacity: 92,800 people

7. Wembley (UK), capacity: 90,000 people

8. Lusail Stadium (Qatar), capacity: 88,966 people

9. Azteca Stadium (Mexico), capacity: 87,523 people

10. Bukit Jalil (Malaysia), capacity: 87,411 people