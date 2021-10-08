World Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik Wins Silver Medal

Anshu Malik became the first Indian woman to win silver in the women's 57 kg division at the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Anshu, who aimed to win a gold medal, was defeated by the 2016 Rio Olympic champion, American Helen Lousie Maroulis.

Anshu led 1-0 at the halftime break, but the game changed dramatically in the second half. Maroulis grabbed Anshu's arm and pulled her down, completing a take-down move to take a 2-1 lead.

She gripped Anshu's right arm tightly and continued twisting it to get a 'exposure' point, making it 4-1.

Anshu, the reigning Asian champion, was in pain, but the American refused to let go of her grip and won by fall. Anshu needed medical attention immediately following the fight.

Nonetheless, the wrestler delivered a heroic performance, becoming India's best performer at the worlds with a silver medal. For acheving this feat, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and others praised her.

Bronze medalists include Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), and Vinesh Phogat (2019).