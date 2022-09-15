World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Beats Sweden's Jonna Malmgren to clinch Bronze Medal

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, taking bronze in 53kg after beating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden. She also earned bronze in the 2019 competition.

Vinesh made an incredible comeback following her shocking qualification round setback, defeating Malmgren 8-0 in the bronze medal round.

She advanced to the bronze play-off round despite losing to Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag in her first match on Tuesday. After Batkhuyag reached the final, Vinesh, a three-time Commonwealth Games winner, advanced to the repechage round.

Vinesh advanced to the bronze medal round after beating Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in a Victory by Fall (4-0) decision and then winning the following round because her opponent Leyla Gurbanova of Azerbaijan did not show up due to injury.

