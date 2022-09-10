World Wrestling Championship: Deepak Punia Ruled Out of Tournament, Here's Why

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has been ruled out of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade due to an elbow injury.

According to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, he fractured his hand while exercising in Michigan, USA, and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) convened a trial and picked Sanjeet to replace the Olympian in the 86kg freestyle division.

Deepak Punia had a successful junior season. He won gold in the World Junior Wrestling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, in 2019. He also won gold in the 2018 Asian Junior Championship in New Delhi and also won the World Cadet Championship in 2016.

In the Greco-Roman and Freestyle divisions, almost 800 wrestlers from across the world, both men and women, will participate.

Indian squad for World Wrestling Championships

Women:

Vinesh Phogat (55kg), Sushma Shooken (57kg), Sarita Mor; (59kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Sonam Malik (65kg), Shefali (68kg), Nisha Dahiya (72kg) Reetika (76kg)

Men's Freestyle:

Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)

Greco-Roman:

Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg)