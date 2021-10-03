World Women's Chess Championship: India Bags Silver Medal

India won a silver medal after losing 0-2 to Russia in the final of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship on Saturday. It was India's first medal at the World Team Chess Championship.

After losing the first match 1.5.-2-5 despite a spectacular win for D Harika, the Indians were beaten 3-1 in the second as a powerful Russian team raced to victory.

Also Read: IPL 2021 CSK VS RR: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Seven Wickets, Playoff Hopes Still Alive

Earlier in the first set, Alexandra Kosteniuk beat youngster R. Vaishali on the second board, but Harika shocked Aleksandra Goryachkina to draw even. Bhakti lost her third straight match in the quarterfinal round. Mary drew after failing to convert her dominance into a game-tying win.

Congratulations to India, the runners-up of the 2021 FIDE World Women's Team Championship! 🥈



A historical achievement in Sitges marks India's first medals at the World Women's Team Championships. pic.twitter.com/KxSXwQrY3W — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 2, 2021

India, who finished second in the race after winning three matches, drawing one, and losing to Russia, advanced to the final after defeating a tough Georgian team.