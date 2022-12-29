World Test Championship: South Africa Loss To Australia Helps India, Check How

World Test Championship: South Africa suffered another crushing defeat at the hands of Australia in the Boxing Day Test, bringing India one step closer to their second World Test Championship (WTC) final appearance. With the WTC reaching its conclusion, South Africa's chances of qualifying are no longer in its own hands.

Australia leads the WTC standings with 132 points. The most probable contenders to meet Australia at the Oval in the English summer of 2023 are South Africa, Sri Lanka, and India.

South Africa has 72 points, but they have dropped behind Sri Lanka to fourth place on the scoreboard after losing to Australia. India is ranked second on the table with 99 points out of 168 and a total of 58.93%.

India has only one more series left against Australia, which they will host in February and March. If India wins all four matches 3-0 or 3-1, it will advance to its second consecutive WTC final.

