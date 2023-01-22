World Test Championship Likely To Start From This Date

ICC World Test Championship final summit clash of the 2021-23 cycle would take place from June 8. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to finalise the formal dates, although the match is expected to take place from June 8 at London's legendary Oval, as per sources.

It is commonly assumed that the apex cricket body has set aside a reserve day in the case of bad weather. The tournament is set to follow a similar structure as the 2018-21 edition, with both teams proclaimed joint winners in the event of a draw or tie.

So, far no team has confirmed a berth in the finals, despite the fact that Australia, India, and Sri Lanka are all in the race. India is riding high after winning a Test series against Bangladesh in December of last year. Their next red-ball match is against arch rivals Australia, and it is critical for both teams.

If India wins the Test series by a score of 1-0, 2-0, or 2-1, or draws by a score of 2-2, one of the Test matches between Sri Lanka and New Zealand must conclude in a tie for India to qualify for the World Test Championship Finals in 2023.

