World Test Championship: Kohli Beats Dhoni's Captaincy Record

Virat Kohli broke his predecessor, MS Dhoni's record of leading India in the highest number of Test matches. He broke this record on Saturday when he walked out for the toss in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand on Saturday,

Before retiring from the longest version of the game, Dhoni had captained India in 60 Test matches. Kohli, who took over as captain for the final Test match of the 2014-15 tour against Australia, is India's 61st Test captain.

Since taking over from Dhoni, Kohli has guided India to victories in all 11 Test series at home, as well as victories in the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and twice in Australia.

Also Read: WTC Final India Vs New Zealand Day 2 Match Highlights

While Dhoni led India to 27 victories and 18 losses in 60 Test matches as captain, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 36 wins and 14 losses.

Kohli is also the longest-serving Test captain for an Asian country, with Arjuna Ranatunga of Sri Lanka and Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan trailing behind him, having captained their respective countries in 56 Test matches apiece.