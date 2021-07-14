World Test Championship: ICC Confirms Points System, Fixtures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the fixtures for the second edition of World Test Championship, which begins on August 4 with a 5-match Test series between India and England. The governing board has also unveiled the scoring system that will be used to determine the league standings of the teams.

In the previous edition, the ICC was chastised for changing the points system in the middle of the competition, resulting in the cancellation of certain matches owing to Covid-19's disruption

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.,“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests"

WTC Points System:

Teams will be awarded a total of 12 points for each match they win, six points for a tie, four points for a draw, and zero points for a defeat, according to the ICC. The number of points awarded per series is determined by the number of matches in the series.

WTC Fixtures:

The nine teams will play six series each, three at home and three away, with the cut-off date set for March 31, 2023, like in the first edition of the championship.

