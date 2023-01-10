World Most Valuable Soccer Players Rankings
Football, the most popular sport in the world, has produced some great heroes who have changed the game and will live on in the memories of football fans forever. CIES Football Observatory has revealed the most highly rated players in the world. In this list, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland, Pedri, Gavi were there.
Here is the list of the top 10 rated football players:
Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund – 208 million euros
Phil Foden, Manchester City - 200 million euros
Kylian Mbappé, PSG - 191 million euros
Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid - 190 million euros
Erling Haaland, Manchester City - 175 million euros
Pedri, Barcelona - 170 million euros
Gavi, Barcelona - 148 million euros
Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich - 145 million euros
Josko Gvardiol, RB Leipzig - 129 million euros
Federico Valverde, Real Madrid - 124 million euros